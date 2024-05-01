Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.40 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Old Republic International by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

ORI stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

