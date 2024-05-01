Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of Bank OZK worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

OZK stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

