Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,638 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

