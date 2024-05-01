Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 32,014 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.47% of Lumentum worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

