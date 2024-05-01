Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,290 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

