Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,524 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,595 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

