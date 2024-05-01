Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,374 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,797 shares of company stock worth $4,138,090. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

