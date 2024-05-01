Robert W. Baird Increases Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $70.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

NYSE BALL opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 12.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth about $6,919,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 6.2% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 381.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

