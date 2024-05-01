Rogerio Mendonca Sells 3,965 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.