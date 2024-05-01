Rosenblatt Securities Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $292.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $297.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

CHTR opened at $255.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.71 and its 200-day moving average is $344.05. Charter Communications has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $11,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

