Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $47.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

GLPI opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

