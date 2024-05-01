Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after acquiring an additional 702,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,989,000 after acquiring an additional 667,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,710,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 531,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.