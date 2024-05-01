RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

