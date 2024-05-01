Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Anthony John Beruschi Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Anthony John Beruschi acquired 40,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

CVE RML opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.