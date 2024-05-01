Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Anthony John Beruschi Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anthony John Beruschi acquired 40,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

CVE RML opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

