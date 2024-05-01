Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,358 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $28,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $95.40 and a 12-month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

