Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,516 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Kellanova worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,474,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $4,171,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,698,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,891,044 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

