Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

