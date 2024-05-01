Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Centene worth $35,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.