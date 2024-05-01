Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,715 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

