Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $214.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.69. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.