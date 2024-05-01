Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $31,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.