Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

