Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Leidos worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leidos by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

