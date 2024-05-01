Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.29 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Air Lease worth $30,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

