Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.30 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.