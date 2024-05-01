Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,750,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,721 shares of company stock worth $4,451,075. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

