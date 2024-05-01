Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.24 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 529,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

