Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.38 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,104 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $36,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $29,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

