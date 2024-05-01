Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $32,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. FMR LLC raised its position in GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,483,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $45,114,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 1,684.1% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,136,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $25,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

