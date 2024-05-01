Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,605,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 32,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MFC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.14.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
