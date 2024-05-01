Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,213 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.53.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

