Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 67,100 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Qorvo worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,964,000 after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.7 %

QRVO opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

