Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,827 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

