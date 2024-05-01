Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $28,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $23,241,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

HHH opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

