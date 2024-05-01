Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $28,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $23,241,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
HHH opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes
In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HHH
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.