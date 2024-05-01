Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,310 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of AGCO worth $33,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 16.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 731,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

