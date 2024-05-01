Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 175,175 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 175,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $30,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

