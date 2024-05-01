Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,551 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $31,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.