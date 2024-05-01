Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,021 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $15,165,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Autoliv by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALV opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

