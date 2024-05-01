Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,762 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 199,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

