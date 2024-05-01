Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 614,113 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614,113 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $34,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 156,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

