Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 402,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,644,000 after buying an additional 949,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after buying an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after buying an additional 73,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 974,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

