RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 174.85 ($2.20) on Wednesday. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.40 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.11. The company has a market cap of £644.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2,491.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

