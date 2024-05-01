Sabre (SABR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sabre Stock Up 0.3 %

SABR opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

