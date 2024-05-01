Sabre (SABR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sabre Stock Up 0.3 %
SABR opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabre
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.