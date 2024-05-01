Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.56. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 27.68%.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); and a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport.

