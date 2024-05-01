Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,697,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

