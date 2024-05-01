SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SBFG opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
