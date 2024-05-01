Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,298 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,295 shares of company stock worth $3,707,595 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.