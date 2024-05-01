Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.