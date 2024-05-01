Scotiabank Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $58.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $51.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Methanex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 425,104 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Methanex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,475 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $6,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.