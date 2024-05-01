SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEIC opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

